PERRYSBURG — Four students enrolled in Penta Career Center programs have earned top awards during the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America National Leadership Conference held in Nashville June 27-July 1.
Although the FCCLA conference was a hybrid event with many students competing virtually, several Penta students attended the conference in person.
Students earning top awards include the following:
Shelby Roe, Perrysburg, from the Early Childhood Education program, earned third place in the country for the Teach and Train contest. She received a $20,000 scholarship to Sullivan University.
Gretchen Germann and Isabella Riffle, both from Bowling Green, from the Early Childhood Education program, earned third place in the country for the Promote and Publicize FCCLA contest. They each received a $20,000 scholarship to Sullivan University.
Allen Zhu, from the Penta-Anthony Wayne Junior High Family and Consumer Sciences program, earned first place in the country for the Promote and Publicize FCCLA contest.
Haley Reid, from the Penta-Anthony Wayne High School Family & Consumer Sciences program, was elected one of 10 members of the 2021-22 National Executive Council of FCCLA. While attending the Nashville conference, she also learned she was chosen vice president of membership for the FCCLA National Executive Council.
FCCLA is a national Career and Technical Student Organization for young men and women in Family and Consumer Sciences education in public and private school through grade 12. FCCLA offers intra-curricular resources and opportunities for students to pursue careers that support families.