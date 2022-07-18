PERRYSBURG — Meghan Rose, of Lake High School, who completed the Medical Technologies program in May at Penta Career Center, earned first place and a gold medal in the nursing assisting contest at the 2022 HOSA – Future Health Professionals International Leadership Conference.
Rose competed against hundreds of students from across the world during the HOSA International Leadership Conference which was held in Nashville, Tennessee, June 22-25.
Rose qualified for the competition by earning second place in the same contest at the Ohio HOSA competition in the spring.
Rose plans to pursue a degree in a health-related field at either Owens Community College or Bowling Green State University.
During the HOSA International Leadership Conference, 11 Penta students competed in various contests. In addition to Rose, Summer Johnston, of Anthony Wayne High School, competed in the speaking skills contest and earned a Top 10 award. Johnston will be a senior in Penta’s Medical Technologies program.
HOSA is a global student-led organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services and several federal and state agencies. HOSA’s mission is to empower HOSA-Future Health Professionals to become leaders in the global health community, through education, collaboration and experience.