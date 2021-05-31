PERRYSBURG– Damitri Smith wasn’t satisfied with the traditional high school route while at Rossford.
“I did a lot of research and there was a lot of in demand jobs at Penta. I really wanted to get into a field where I could make money right out of high school.”
After his research, Damitri landed on welding. Safe to say, he’s happy with his decision to pursue his new career while attending Penta.
“The experience was amazing. They simplified things and make it really easy,” said Damitri. “I really didn’t have any drive for college. I didn’t have a certain major I wanted to go for or anything like that. I figured it would be better to learn a trade I can use right now and if I want to go to college later, I will have the money.”
Damitri works 40 to 50 hours a week at American Manufacturing Operations in Toledo as a welder for trailer construction.
He enjoyed participating in varsity track and football for the Rossford Bulldogs but was unable to continue competing in sports following his job placement.
Damitri’s future plans include further training through the Boilermaker Union.
“I’ve looked into it and it looks like a really good fit. They offer the journeymen card, which is a pay raise every so often. Once you’re a journeyman, it opens you up to a lot … I’d be able to do a lot in my field and live out my dream.”