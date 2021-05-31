PERRYSBURG– Bella Eye is a self-proclaimed addict when it comes to learning. In fact, her quest to learn more than she previously thought possible is what drove her to pursue a career in automotive collision repair.
“I have an addiction to learning. As soon as I found out I could learn more than just math and science, I was all for it.”
In terms of her experience at Penta Career Center, Eye has appreciated the difference between learning a trade and receiving a college preparatory education.
“It’s been different. The fact the I come into school and if I want to learn something new and that I have something on my mind that I want to learn, I can do it.”
Bella also understands the importance and timeliness of her having learned a trade.
“It’s important to me because everybody needs jobs. The fact that trades are so in high demand, mine as well, shoot for it.”
Bella’s future goals include attending Owens Community Collegewhere she plans to receive a refinishing certificate, which she will then “either become an estimator or keep painting (vehicles).”
As an estimator, she would report to the scene of an accident to decipher if a vehicle has been totaled or can be sent to a shop for repairs.
For now, Eye, whose home school is Lake High School, is already working at Bauman Ford where she repaints vehicles that have been in an accident, and is receiving great reviews from her employer.