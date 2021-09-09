PERRYSBURG – Penta Career Center is now requiring that students and staff wear masks as the number of students quarantined has risen.
At Wednesday’s board meeting, Superintendent Ed Ewers said there are 50-60 students out as of last week.
The school, which opened for fall classes three weeks ago, began requiring masks Sept. 2.
“Our numbers are elevated,” said Ewers, who attended the meeting remotely.
He said with the addition of the masks, he hopes to see a decrease in positive coronavirus cases at the end of this week or next.
There are approximately 1,480 students in the building.
“That’s a very good number,” said Ryan Lee, director of Career & Technical Education.
Also at the meeting, the board heard of the summer work that was completed on campus.
Kevin Baker, operations supervisor, said he had 14 students help with summer work. They represented 11 different labs.
“They do everything from moving the furniture out of 80-plus rooms so we can get in and wax the floors,” he said.
They applied 96 gallons of paint and three worked every day helping mow and mulch, Baker said.
Board member Bill Green asked if the air purification system was completed.
Baker said the project has been completed and some difference in the filtration has been noticed.
Green also asked if the efficiency of the solar field has been determined.
“I know they’re doing very well but I don’t know what our dollars (in savings) are,” Baker said.
Treasurer Carrie Herringshaw said it has been one year since the solar field has been installed so a comparison could be made.
Baker said that the pandemic probably affected last year’s schedule, and that may not allow for the best comparison.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Recognized Haley Reid, of Anthony Wayne, who has been elected national vice president of member engagement for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, and national award winners Gretchen German and Isabella Riffle, both of Bowling Green, and Shelby Roe, Perrysburg.
Dova Zak, FCCLA coordinator, said 17 Penta students competed at regionals and nine went on the state competition. Of those, seven qualified for nationals and four earned an award as being in the top three in the nation. Alan Zhu, an Anthony Wayne Junior High member, won first in the nation in his competition.
• Set the guest service fees for anyone wanting to utilize student services offered by the cosmetology and hair design program (for example, $6 for a shampoo and style and $15 for a spa pedicure); and small animal care ($25 for a bath, brush, nail trim, ear clean, gland expression and haircut for an animal up to 25 pounds).
Students also provide an early childhood education program for children aged 3-5; floral design such as corsages and weddings; engine services in on outdoor equipment such as lawnmowers, motorcycles and snowmobiles; and public safety assistance with parking and traffic control.