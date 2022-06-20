PERRYSBURG — The 57th senior class at Penta Career Center was honored May 17-19 during Senior Recognition ceremonies on the Penta campus. This year, 801 seniors from Penta’s career-technical programs, as well as its satellite Marketing Education and Career Based Intervention programs, received Career Passports.
Each Career Passport contained a certificate of completion signed by the student’s instructor, supervisor, high school director, and superintendent. The Career Passports also included a list of the student’s courses and outcomes; a personal data sheet, and other documents listing the student’s accomplishments.
Penta Outstanding Student awards were presented to 52 seniors based on performance and excellence in their individual career-technical program.
The Penta Career Center 2022 Outstanding Students from Wood County included the following:
Bowling Green: Payton Simpson, Small Animal Care; Elsa Concannon, Marketing Education; and Thomas Rieman, Robotics & Automation.
Eastwood: Savanna Samu, Medical Technologies and Kristen Isley, Small Animal Care.
Elmwood: Cody Robinson, Horticulture - Landscaping & Outdoor Systems; Dale Dewey, Job Training; Thaddeus Hopkins-Fawcett, Information Technologies Academy; Garrett Malone, Welding; and Kyle Downard, Welding.
Lake: Emerson Howard, Exercise Science & Sports Medicine.
North Baltimore: Jacob Nagel, Construction Carpentry.
Northwood: Connor Howell, Automotive Technology; Anna Umbel, Horticulture - Floral & Greenhouse Services; and Dale Stevens, Business.
Otsego: Cadence Luce, Automotive Collision Repair and Joseph Dzierwa, Business.
Perrysburg: Hayden Momberg, Automotive Technology; Max Yonker, Construction Remodeling; Katelyn Hawker, Culinary Arts; Shelby Roe, Early Childhood Education; Aiden Moffitt, Heating & Air Conditioning Technology; Griffin Carlson, Information Technologies Academy; and Abigail Effner, Marketing Education.
Rossford: Andres Ybarra, Jr., Criminal Justice; Brandonn Smith, Inventory & Warehouse Operations; Tayvon Williams, Transition to Independence, Employment & Success; Zoe Cuellar, Marketing Education; Malayna Rios, Medical Technologies Academy; Devin Schumann, Precision Machining; and Ashton Steele, Marketing Education.
Penta Career Center is a career-technical high school for sophomores, juniors and seniors. Penta serves the following school districts: Anthony Wayne, Benton-Carroll-Salem, Bowling Green, Eastwood, Elmwood, Genoa, Lake, Maumee, North Baltimore, Northwood, Otsego, Perrysburg, Rossford, Springfield, Swanton and Woodmore.