PERRYSBURG – Penta Career Center is installing an air purifier system throughout the school.
Joshua Quinlivan, president of Control Systems of Ohio for Building Automation, attended the Oct. 14 board meeting to explain the system.
The board voted to purchase and install the system at a cost of $233,374.
Quinlivan said the process uses a product called REME HALO. The air purification system installs into the existing HVAC system and turn on and off with the system. It produces ionized hydrogen peroxide that is distributed through the space. Every time it comes in contact with contaminates in the air it will destroys them.
It will provide for a much healthier building, he said.
The system also uses positive and negative ions to charge the air, causing dust, pollen and other particulates to stick together, making the air filter equipment more efficient in capturing the larger particles.
The product was initially targeted for homeowners, and Quinlivan suggested board members think of each classroom as a house.
The elements go into the ductwork and will not be seen. They can be replaced at an estimated cost of $50,000 after four or five years or 25,000 hours.
“The thing that really caught our attention is that it is producing these hydroperoxide ions into the air,” Quinlivan said about the product.
“It is the only product that we know of right now that is killing 99% of viruses in the air and on the surfaces.”
Two systems will be installed at Penta: one into the 17 air-handling units in the center and also into 129 classroom units.
The offsite classrooms in Bowling Green and Maumee are included in the project.
The system will shut down when it determines there is no one in the room by using occupancy sensors.
The kitchen and shops will not be covered as they circulate 100% outside air, said Kevin Baker, operations director.
This system is cheaper than bringing fresh air into the building and then heating and cooling it, said Superintendent Ed Ewers.
“They want the inside air to be as close to outside are as possible,” said Dave Schoonmaker, with SSOE Group, about what his customers are asking for.
Rough calculations show a savings of around $15,000 a year, Quinlivan said. The low voltage used also shouldn’t affect energy bills.
“From the onset of COVID … we wanted to be the safest building, we wanted to be the safest place to work …” Ewers said.
Hand sanitizers and wipes will continue to be used but this will address the airborne particulates, he said.
Long term, this can address the health of the building, he added.
The system also will come in handy in the cosmetology labs.
“It’s not going to eliminate it, but it will clean it quicker and take the odor out of the air quicker,” Baker said.
Board member William Green, representing the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, said he has had the system installed in his home and has seen a definite drop in allergy-related issues.
“It just feels like a fresher air,” he said.
The project should be done by the end of the year, Baker.