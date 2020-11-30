PERRYSBURG — Penta Career Center will host its annual Career Night virtually this year on Dec. 14. Due to large gathering restrictions because of COVID-19, Penta will not be able to host it in person.
Instead, the event will be held virtually through web conferencing meetings with instructors at four designated time slots for students and parents. Potential students and parents must register by Dec. 11 to participate in one or more online meetings that will take place at 2:30 p.m., 3:15 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Registration is available at the following link on Penta’s web site: https://www.pentacareercenter.org/ExplorePenta.aspx.
Virtual Career Night is designed to introduce high school freshmen, sophomores, and juniors, and parents, to the variety of career-technical training options available at Penta. Prior to participating in the Virtual Career Night online meetings, students and parents are encouraged to visit the Explore Penta section of the web site to watch videos and review program information about any of the career-technical school’s programs, including the Sophomore Exploratory program.
Penta offers 27 career-technical training programs for high school students during their junior and senior years of high school at the school’s main campus. In addition, Penta offers a year-long Sophomore Exploratory program for students who are interested in exploring career-technical fields during 10th grade. Penta also provides one-year and two-year program options at satellite locations for area students. These programs include Marketing Education and Teaching Professions which are available to students within some of Penta’s member school districts.
Penta serves students in the following 16 school districts: Anthony Wayne, Benton-Carroll-Salem, Bowling Green, Eastwood, Elmwood, Genoa, Lake, Maumee, North Baltimore, Northwood, Otsego, Perrysburg, Rossford, Springfield, Swanton,and Woodmore.
For more information about Virtual Career Night, contact the Student Services and Admissions Office at 419-661-6498 or visit Explore Penta at www.pentacareercenter.org.