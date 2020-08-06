PERRYSBURG — Penta Career Center will have an alternating day format when classes resume this fall.
The board of education approved the plan at its Wednesday meeting.
The plan will reduce the building capacity by 50% and only have students on campus four days a week.
The board also modified the school calendar, pushing the start date from Aug. 17-18 to Aug. 20-21.
The restart plan will have all students from Wood County schools (Bowling Green, Eastwood, Elmwood, Lake, North Baltimore, Northwood, Otsego, Perrysburg, and Rossford) on campus on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week with the first day of school set for Aug. 21.
Students from all the other member schools (Anthony Wayne, Benton Carroll Salem, Genoa, Maumee, Springfield, Swanton, and Woodmore) will attend school on Wednesdays and Fridays with a start date of Aug. 21.
The other three days of school will be remote learning. All instructional staff are required to report to campus five days a week.
“We feel this is the best plan for Penta given the current environment,” said Superintendent Edward Ewers. “This schedule allows us to deliver on our promise to provide a high quality career-technical education by having students actively engaged in their career and academic classes.”
This year, Penta has also adopted a new four-day model which school officials hope to eventually transition to when the community health issues subside.
When Penta is able to begin its four-day model, students will attend school Tuesday-Friday with Mondays devoted to work-based learning experiences such as internships, paid work experiences, simulated work experiences, or community service activities.
Further details of restart planning guide including rules and procedures for students can be found on the website at www.pentacareercenter.org.