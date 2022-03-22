PERRYSBURG — About 2,000 eighth graders from 13 area school districts got the opportunity to explore a variety of careers during Penta Career Center’s annual Career Expo.
On March 15-16, the student visitors had 45 minutes to explore displays and hands on activities in career areas such as computers, digital video, automotive, construction, culinary, public safety, medical, manufacturing, and business.
Some of the activities the eighth graders will be exposed to at the Career Expo include auto collision repair pinstriping and paint activities; various health care demonstrations; culinary arts demonstrations; construction demonstrations; cosmetology nail art, curling and make up try-it stations; animal care activities; 3-D printing; robotics; and public safety demonstrations.