PERRYSBURG — Penta Career Center will host its annual Career Night on Dec. 6 from 6-8 p.m. at its campus located at 9301 Buck Road in Perrysburg Township.
The event is designed to introduce high school freshmen, sophomores and juniors; middle school students; and parents to the variety of career-technical training options available at Penta.
Students interested in applying for admission and who would like an overview of career-technical education are encouraged to bring their parents to an informational presentation in the Susor auditorium at 6:30 p.m. During Career Night, students and parents will be able to speak with Penta instructors and students, meet Penta alumni, and discuss career opportunities with representatives from business and industry. In addition, during Career Night, potential students who are currently freshmen, sophomores or juniors can register to win a gift card to the Penta Bookstore.
Penta offers 27 career-technical training programs for high school students during their junior and senior years of high school at the school’s main campus. In addition, Penta offers a year-long Sophomore Exploratory program for students who are interested in exploring career-technical fields during 10th grade. The Sophomore Advanced Manufacturing Academy is also available for those interested in pursuing careers in the manufacturing industry.
Penta also provides one-year and two-year program options at satellite locations for area students. These programs include marketing education and teaching professions which are available to students within some of Penta’s member school districts.
Penta Career Center serves students in the following 16 school districts: Anthony Wayne, Benton-Carroll-Salem, Bowling Green, Eastwood, Elmwood, Genoa, Lake, Maumee, North Baltimore, Northwood, Otsego, Perrysburg, Rossford, Springfield, Swanton and Woodmore.
For more information about Career Night, contact the student services and admissions office at 419-661-6498 or visit www.pentacareercenter.org.