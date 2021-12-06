PERRYSBURG — Penta Career Center has selected five former students as recipients of the 2021 Outstanding Alumni Award.
The alumni were recognized during an evening banquet at Penta on Nov. 18.
Each year the Penta Career Center Outstanding Alumni Award is bestowed upon individuals who have completed a career-technical training program at Penta and who are currently working in a successful career. Since the award’s inception in 1993, 168 former high school or adult education students have been honored with the award. This is Penta’s 29th year of recognizing alumni.
Three of the five honorees are graduates of Wood County schools.
Michael Crawford, of Bowling Green, is a 1997 graduate of Bowling Green High School and completed his career-technical training through Penta’s satellite Marketing Education program at Bowling Green. He is the owner/president of MPC Performance Consulting.
Linda (Whitney) Henry, of Maumee, is a 1971 graduate of Otsego High School and completed her career-technical training through Penta’s Horticulture program. She is the owner of Keepsake Floral.
Don (Pattrick) Przysiecki, of Maumee, is a 1973 graduate of Rossford High School and completed his career-technical training through Penta’s Welding program. He is retired from Jeep and is a professional magician and owner of Patt’s Matts.
William Martin Self Jr., of Holland, is a 2004 graduate of Springfield High School and completed his career-technical training through Penta’s A+ Computer Technology program. He is the owner of PC Arena and is an instructional media specialist at the University of Toledo Medical Center.
Bradley Buchanan, of Elmore, is a 2003 graduate of Woodmore High School and completed his career-technical training through Penta’s Construction Remodeling program. He is a project superintendent at ARCO National Construction.
The 2020 Penta Outstanding Alumni also were honored at the banquet because last year a formal event was not possible due to the pandemic.
The 2020 Outstanding Alumni recipients included Christopher Gunderman, who completed Penta’s Carpentry program and graduated from Anthony Wayne in 1998; Alicia (Gorsuch) Holdren, who completed Penta’s Administrative Assistant program and graduated from Lake in 2007; Ryan Jones, who completed Penta’s Security & Law Enforcement program and graduated from Anthony Wayne in 1998; and Chrystal (Moore) Shanahan, who completed Penta’s Marketing Education program at Maumee High School in 1998.