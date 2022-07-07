PERRYSBURG — Penta Career Center Board of Education has hired Mark Pogliano as its new assistant superintendent.
Pogliano, who is the principal of Jackson Area Career Center in Jackson, Michigan, will begin his duties at Penta on July 11.
The board approved the hiring at its June 29 meeting.
He replaces Bob Falkenstein, who announced in December his intent to resign as assistant superintendent, effective June 30. He was hired in January 2020 and formerly was principal at North Baltimore Local Schools.
Prior to his nine years at Jackson Area Career Center, Pogliano was the associate dean of occupational programs at Schoolcraft College from 2011-13. He also worked as an engineering and computer-aided design teacher with the Plymouth-Canton Community Schools for five years and served as an assistant principal and Career-Technical Education director from 2005-11.
“We are pleased to have Mark Pogliano join Penta Career Center,” said Edward Ewers, superintendent. “He brings a wealth of experience and leadership in career-technical education, at the both the high school and post-secondary level, which will benefit Penta Career Center as we prepare for the future.”
Pogliano earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Eastern Michigan University. He has a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Phoenix. Pogliano has served on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s 21st Century Talent Creation Subcommittee, served two terms as the career-technical education representative for the Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals and was previously chair of Michigan’s Career Education and Planning Districts.