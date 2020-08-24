FINDLAY— The Ohio Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education of Findlay-Hancock County welcomed its second-ever incoming cohort with a Signing Day event earlier this month.
Five Findlay-Hancock County manufacturers have partnered with Raise the Bar - Hancock County and Owens Community College, Findlay campus, to sponsor this year’s cohort.
This year’s cohort of eight participants includes two Toledo-area residents who are beginning an 18-month journey toward an Associate of Technical Studies – Applied Engineering, an Advanced Manufacturing Technician certification, and 1,800+ paid on-the-job hours at their sponsoring company.
Lincoln Bockbrader, Perrysburg, and Conner Klaft, Holland, both graduates of Penta Career Center’s Advanced Manufacturing Technologies program, are sponsored by Simona-PMC and Veoneer, respectively. Bockbrader and Klaft join six Putnam and Hancock County residents for OH! FAME’s “earn-while-you-learn” program.
Individual Signing Day events occurred outdoors on each sponsoring company’s site due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Each event gathered representatives of the sponsoring company, Owens Community College, Raise the Bar - Hancock County, new AMT students, and immediate family members. Signees were presented a Signing Day plaque, an OH! FAME polo to be worn during all classes and at work, and a mask adorned with the OH! FAME logo.
The OH! FAME program annually inducts a cohort in late spring/early summer. Applications for the 2021 cohort will become available in late fall 2020, for interviews and selection in spring 2021. Additional details regarding the OH! FAME program are available at www.raisethebarhancock.org/ohfame.
Raise the Bar – Hancock County is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization focused on workforce development, supporting initiatives through partnerships with the public, private and social sectors.