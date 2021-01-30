PERRYSBURG — FFA members who are enrolled in the agricultural education programs at Penta Career Center experienced many successful initiatives during the first half of the 2020-21 school year.
All students in the agricultural education programs at Penta are FFA members and have the opportunity to experience premiere leadership events and career exploration activities through hands-on curriculum.
Small Animal Care students were engaged in preparing for the Elanco Animal Science Six Point Credential. Students engaged in online lessons, classroom/laboratory work and animal care. Upon successful completion of the online course, they were provided a voucher for the final assessment. A passing score on the final assessment enabled the students to earn a six point credential towards graduation in their chosen career pathway.
Students in the Powersports & Engine Systems program continue to be involved in building and racing a Formula Student USA vehicle. Several years ago, students successfully built and raced their first generation Formula Student USA race car. Currently, the students are using their engineering and technical skills to build a second generation vehicle and they look forward to racing it at a national competition in Wisconsin.
The Horticulture students participated in many work-based learning activities this past fall. Projects included: creating floral arrangements, preparing grave blankets/pillows, growing poinsettias, and organizing the Plant of the Month program. Students created special floral arrangements for Plant of the Month, and will continue to develop new designs for special occasions each month through the end of the school year. Once the arrangements are completed, students personally deliver them to Penta staff members who are enrolled in the Plant of the Month program.