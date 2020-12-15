PERRYSBURG – Penta Career Center has received a donation to be used for scholarships.
The Construction Carpentry program has received of a $5,000 scholarship that will benefit students for the next five years.
OCP Contractors made the donation at the Dec. 9 board meeting.
The Construction Carpentry program plans to award two $500 scholarships to students beginning this school year through 2025.
Chris Gunderman, general superintendent with OCP Contractors, said the company entered a program that wanted them to reach out to schools.
“Me being an alumni from Penta, I obviously chose Penta. I still see how the teachers stick with their kids and want to know what’s going on and how they’re doing. That really resonated with me,” Gunderman said.
He said he tries to visit Penta’s Construction Carpentry program once or twice a year to do some hands-on mockups and talk to students about the benefits of getting into the trades.
“This scholarship is our way of giving back to youth in our community who are interested in pursuing careers in the construction industry,” he said. “We need more employees in our industry and this will give students get a jump start on a career.”
Phil Stockwell, supervisor of Construction & Manufacturing, said Gunderman has visited his program every year since he has taken over, spending time with students, coaching them on suspended ceilings, drywall, metal studs – all things Penta instructors may not have been exposed to.
“Now Chris and his team expose our kids to those things and prepares them for what they’re going to see on the job site,” Stockwell said.
“Over the years, we’ve had a very positive relationship with OCP Contractors through various training opportunities they’ve provided for our students,” said Penta Superintendent Edward Ewers. “This scholarship is yet another demonstration of OCP Contractors’ commitment to our Construction Carpentry program.”
Gunderman also has had Penta students as interns and summer workers over the summer for the past several years.
“That’s a tremendous partnership for us,” Stockwell said.
The OCP’s Student of Choice Scholarship was made possible through OCP Contractors partnership with the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) and Build Your Future organization (BYF). In October, OCP Contractors applied for the award by pledging to promote and celebrate Careers in Construction Month. The company was awarded the scholarship based on their commitment to providing the dollars to a deserving school of their choice.
OCP was one of only three organizations selected from a pool of 151 organizations nationwide who applied for the award.
In addition to the Construction Carpentry program, Penta Career Center also offers programs in Construction Concepts, Construction Electricity, Construction Masonry, Construction Remodeling, and Heating & Air Conditioning Technology. Upon successful completion of their training at Penta, students are able to obtain entry-level employment in a construction career, enter apprenticeship-training programs, or move on to post-secondary training.