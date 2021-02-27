PERRYSBURG – A new Penta logo is creating a buzz at Perrysburg High School.
Abigail Brown has designed a logo using Penta Career Center and incorporating Buzz, the Yellow Jacket mascot at Perrysburg.
She worked on it as part of her Digital Arts and Design class at Penta. Of the 16 schools served by Penta, Brown has finished logos for 13 of them.
The new logo was the idea of Alana Sigg, Perrysburg High School counselor.
Last year she worked with Penta on an awareness event where the school could promote the programs at Penta. Staff wore shirts donated by Penta.
This year, they wanted to personalize the shirts.
“I thought it would be really great for us to put Buzz on our shirts, so I asked if there would be anybody talented and interested in doing this, and they came up with Abigail,” Sigg said. “I am a giant supporter of Penta … and I want to utilize the skills that these young people have and let them start their journey.”
Once Tricia Hornyak, admissions representative at Penta, saw the combined logo, she knew other schools would want one.
She asked Brown, who is a senior at Otsego High School, to work on designs for all the member schools.
“She used her abilities, her skills, her imagination and this is what she came up with, and as soon as we saw it, we fell in love with it,” Sigg said.
The Perrysburg T-shirts have Penta Career Center with a swoosh under the name, ending in a picture of Buzz.
Brown showed other designs, including the Tiger at North Baltimore Local Schools leaning with his paws over the Penta name.
Brown said it takes about a day to come up with the design then an hour to add the logo.
“A lot of … were pretty easy to come up with,” she said. “Some of them are repeat logos. … I could use the same logo.”
For instance, Rossford and Swanton are both Bulldogs.
Perrysburg has sold nearly 300 shirts to staff. Parents and students will be able to make a purchase at a later date.
“We have a great deal of support from our staff and it’s growing in our community,” Sigg said.
These shirts have provided an opportunity that may not have been there before to show Penta support and spirit, she said.
“It is very cool, seeing people wear my design,” Brown said. “Obviously this is a big step up from what I normally do.”
Brown picked Penta because it offered opportunities.
“Obviously, this is going to help tremendously,” she said about her work on the logos. “It’s such great energy here, and overall it’s just a very good school.”
Brown is a member of National Honor Society at Otsego and Business Professionals of America at Penta.
This is the first year for Brown to intern at Penta, doing projects around the school, including social media and posters. She also designed the cover for this year’s yearbook.
Brown has been accepted at Owens Community College in the fall and plans to study commercial art technology with the goal of becoming a graphic designer.
Penta will pay for the logo set-up if the school district uses the Silk Screen Shop in Holland. Perrysburg purchased long-sleeve and short-sleeve shirts as well as hoodies, sweatshirts and quarter-zipped tops.
Getting the Penta logo out into the community “is vital to our very existence,” Hornyak said.
“That relationship between us and our member schools and our member schools community is probably the most important relationship we have,” she said. “It’s incredibly important for our member schools to support us and for us in turn to support them in any way that we can.”
The shirts are just another way to support that partnership, Hornyak said.