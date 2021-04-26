Six senior members of the Penta Satellite Marketing Program at Bowling Green High School have earned spots to compete at the DECA International Career Development Conference that kicked off its core week in a virtual format on April 19 at www.decaicdc.org.
The #DECAICDC spotlighted DECA’s top student performers from all 50 United States, Canada, China, Guam, Puerto Rico and Spain. It also highlighted innovative business partnerships that empower these emerging business leaders and future entrepreneurs to tackle the challenges of an ever evolving and persistently difficult economic landscape.
Members from the Penta-Bowling Green DECA who competed earned their spots by placing at Ohio DECA’s Career Development Conference in March. Jenna Hastings and Abby Stucker placed second in the Start-Up Business Event and Kolin Atwood and Thomas Rigel placed second in the Finance Operations Research Event. Lilith Fletcher and Jenna Sickler placed fourth in the Integrated Service Marketing Campaign.
“These six seniors have persevered and demonstrated personal and professional commitment during difficult times. I’m incredibly proud of them for staying focused and positive throughout their junior and senior years as they faced new challenges competing virtually. They’re a special group of students.” said Cara Maxey, marketing instructor and DECA adviser.
During the school year, DECA members take part in the organization’s competitive events program, allowing them to compete for local and regional titles. The competitions are designed to simulate real-life business scenarios and test students’ academic understanding and skills development. The top state and provincial winners put their talents to the test during the program’s final round of competition virtually. Businesspeople from across the world evaluated DECA members’ concepts, ideas and projects against industry-validated performance indicators.
“All DECA members should be commended for their resilience and grit to participate in DECA’s competitive events program this year,” said Christopher Young, chief program officer of DECA Inc. “Even through the uniqueness of the past year, DECA members have taken their learning to the next level as they prepare to lead us through the many challenges ahead.”
Penta-Bowling Green DECA joined more than 17,000 DECA members registered to participate, with all 146,000 members invited to engage, an added benefit included with their DECA membership, in their quest to prepare for college and careers.
“The virtual format, combined with the generous support of our conference partners, provides a unique opportunity for us to offer many of the conference highlights to our entire membership this year in the spirit of access and inclusivity,” said Frank Peterson, executive director of DECA Inc.
DECA’s connection to business, one of its key guiding principles, provides DECA members realistic insight into industry and promotes meaningful, relevant learning. Best known for breathing life back into struggling small businesses on CNBC’s The Profit, Marcus Lemonis delivered the keynote in an interview format. A successful entrepreneur, advocate and philanthropist, he shared everything from his favorite moments on The Profit to advice to DECA members for building a personal brand, the importance of diversity, how to be successful and more.
DECA’s corporate advisory board is comprised of more than 60 nationally and internationally recognized businesses and organizations including AT&T, Facebook, Hilton, Intuit, Marriott International, Men’s Wearhouse, Muscular Dystrophy Association, National Retail Federation Foundation, Piper Sandler, Publix, U.S. Army, Universal Orlando Resort and Walgreens.
These companies work with DECA to industry-validate its curriculum, recruit talent to careers in their industry, tap into the attitudes and opinions of the teen-market and provide community engagement opportunities for their associates.
DECA will name its top international performers during its grand awards session on May 6. Nearly $170,000 will be awarded to DECA members in competitive events awards and scholarships, and hundreds of DECA members received registration grants courtesy of the J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation.