PERRYSBURG — During the regular meeting of the Penta Career Center Board of Education on June 29, the board approved a new three-year contract for the certified staff of the Penta Career Center Education Association.
The bargaining unit, which has 160 members, ratified the agreement June 21.
Highlights of the new contract include:
• A 1% increase in base wages for the 2022-23 school year; a 1.5% increase for the 2023-24 school year; and a 1.75% increase for the 2024-25 school year
• Added column on salary schedule beginning with Step 16 for Masters +30 semester hours/Masters Equivalent +30 semester hours
One-time payments will include:
• $5,000 to all bargaining unit members who worked during the 2021-22 school year and are working in the 2022-23 school year
• $3,000 to all bargaining unit members who worked during the 2022-23 school year and are working in the 2023-24 school year
• $1,000 to all bargaining unit members who worked during the 2023-24 school year and are working in the 2024-25 school year
• An increase in the hourly rate for extra duties from $30 to $33
• Mileage reimbursement increased from $.50/mile to $.55/mile
No changes were made to insurance benefits or employee contributions for premiums. Employees wil continue to pay 15% of the premium if enrolled in the PPO and 10% of the premium if enrolled in the Consumer Driven Health Plan
The contract period is July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025.