Navy Wilson

 supplied photo

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – A Pemberville native is serving aboard Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Mercy as part of Pacific Partnership 2022, deployed in the Pacific Ocean.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson graduated from Van Buren High School in 2018 and joined the Navy four years ago.

