The Jan. 11 meeting was called to order by Vice President Cindy Lohrbach. The brief business session included a welcome to new member Karina Claydon. Treasurer Nedra Sheets reported a November balance of $815. Members were reminded to pay their dues as these funds, along with donations, supply the scholarship fund.
Following the business meeting guest speaker Darla Boyk presented a program about her work with Mission Honduras which is based through Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville. Mission Honduras makes periodic visits to Honduran villages to provide filters for safe drinking water as well as providing food, clothing, medicine, medical care and skilled labor. A $50 donation can provide a filter, bucket, and instructions which can enable a family to have safe drinking water for 10 years. More information is available at missionhonduras.bethlehem@gmail.com.
Safe drinking water is essential to improving the health of individuals and communities in Honduras.
The evening closed with savory refreshments provided by hostess Jane Kohlenberg.