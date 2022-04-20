The meeting was called to order by President Tracey Briggs on April 12 at the Pemberville Library. Guests Don and Marty Zeek were welcomed. The minutes were read and approved. There was no treasurer’s report. Thank-you notes for the gift to Mission Honduras, from Bethlehem Lutheran Church and Darla Boyk were read.
Karen Creps reported that the scholarship committee has made their selection for the year. The committee would like to improve the application form for next year.
Cindy Lohrbach moved to change the meeting time to 7 p.m., beginning in September. Second by Marilyn Bowlus. Motion carried.
It was announced that the spring dinner will be held at the Gathering Place.
Following the meeting, Penny Truman and Creps presented a program on women Civil War spies. It was noted that many women helped with the Civil War effort in both the North and South. Some served as nurses. Some disguised themselves as men and served as soldiers. Many stayed home and ran the farms while husbands and sons went off to war. Still others served as spies.
Rose O’Neal Greenhow was a spy for the Confederacy. Because of her pre-war social connections in Washington, D.C., she was able to obtain much information during the war. She passed this information to the Confederacy. Belle Boyd from Virginia also served as a spy for the Confederacy.
Union spies discussed were Elizabeth Van Lew from Richmond, Virginia, and Sarah Emma Edmondson. Edmondson would sneak into Confederate camps posing as a Black man and work there while quietly gathering information for the Union.
The evening ended with a wine cake.