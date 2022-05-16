Members finished their 2021-22 season with a spring dinner held at the Gathering Place in Pemberville on May 10. The soup and salad supper was served by Carpe Diem Catering of Pemberville.
After the dinner, club members were treated to a painting demonstration by Nate Miller who teaches the Bob Ross method of painting. Ross was well known for his method of oil painting which used a wet canvas technique. His PBS program can still be viewed on YouTube. Nate Miller is a Certified Bob Ross Instructor and has been teaching classes in Pemberville for two years. More information about the classes can be obtained at 419-460-6884 or extravagantworks@gmail.com.
The evening closed with door prizes, ice cream and cookies served by the hostesses, Cindy Lohrbach and Jane Kohlenberg.