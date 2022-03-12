Deb Krukemyer was the hostess for the March 8 meeting. President Tracy Briggs called the meeting to order. Treasurer Nedra Sheets reported a balance of $1,165 and noted that all members have paid their dues for the current year.
Marilyn Bowlus moved that the club donate $100 to Mission Honduras for their safe drinking water project, which was the topic of the January meeting.
A brief discussion was held on the best procedure for inviting new members into the club.
Penny Truman will provide the program for the April meeting at the Pemberville Library. The program will be about Women Civil War Spies.
Following the business meeting, Rebecca Krukemyer presented a program about “the Longevity Project.” This book by Dr. Howard Friedman and Dr. Leslie Martin presents the findings of an eight-decade study of health and long life. The study of 1500 boys and girls, begun in 1921, considered the traits that seem to influence longevity. Their findings indicate that the best childhood predictor of longevity was conscientiousness. It was also the best personality predictor of longevity when measured in adulthood.
Other factors in the study included, but were not limited to, sociability, happiness, physical activity, marital status, career satisfaction and education.
The meeting closed with charcuterie and sparkling juices served by the hostess.