PEMBERVILLE — An evening of beverages, food, shopping, live entertainment, and children’s activities in downtown \ will be held Sept. 17 from 6-9 p.m. as Pemberville hosts its first Autumn Brew Hop.

Participants will purchase a commemorative “Autumn Brew Hop” mug for $16 and receive a ticket that entitles the patron to enjoy a non-alcoholic brew sample from over 10 participating businesses. Visit shops and boutiques downtown while sampling hand-crafted brews at each location. Food, as well as alcoholic beverages (in a designated area), will also be available for purchase.

