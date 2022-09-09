PEMBERVILLE — An evening of beverages, food, shopping, live entertainment, and children’s activities in downtown \ will be held Sept. 17 from 6-9 p.m. as Pemberville hosts its first Autumn Brew Hop.
Participants will purchase a commemorative “Autumn Brew Hop” mug for $16 and receive a ticket that entitles the patron to enjoy a non-alcoholic brew sample from over 10 participating businesses. Visit shops and boutiques downtown while sampling hand-crafted brews at each location. Food, as well as alcoholic beverages (in a designated area), will also be available for purchase.
Frobose Meat Locker is sponsoring the live entertainment, Ground Chuck, a cover band known for their party rock style. A kids’ zone featuring games, crafts and face painting will be available for children and the young at heart.
Holly Chappuies, the event coordinator and owner of Belle Fleur, is hopeful that this will become an annual event.
“This impressive little community has so much support going for it already. In addition to hosting monthly car shows and garden parties throughout the summer, this is the same little town that brings in thousands of people for the annual Pemberville Free Fair in August, the Autumn Harvest Gathering in October, and the Lighted Christmas Parade in December,” she said.
Chappuies has attended a similar event in Blissfield, Michigan, and presented the idea to promote Pemberville and the local businesses.
Purchases made online can be picked up prior to the event at Ortinau Art or at the registration table on Sept. 17. A limited supply of mugs will be available to purchase at the event.
The Pemberville Independent Merchants Association, American Legion Post 183, Pemberville Freedom Fire Department Association, Marsh and Marsteller Funeral Homes and Village of Pemberville are sponsors.