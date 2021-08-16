Wednesday
5-10:30 p.m. Displays and shows open
5 p.m. Rides open
5:45 p.m. Kiddie Parade judging
6:15 p.m. Opening ceremony
6-9 pm. Commercial tents open
6:30 p.m. Kiddie parade begins
7-8:30 p.m. Quilt show, Pemberville Elementary
7-9 p.m. Kids Zone opens
7:30 p.m. Bingo in the Bingo Tent
9:30 p.m Brent Lowry
Thursday
9 a.m. Displays and shows open
11 a.m. Fair board food vendors open
noon-1 p.m. Music in the bingo tent
Noon-8 p.m. Quilt show, Pemberville Elementary
1 p.m. Swine scramble
1-3 p.m. Senior bingo in the bingo tent
1-9 pm. Commercial tents open
3 p.m. Family discount rides begin
3-9 p.m. Kids Zone opens
4:30-5 p.m. Rubber Duckie Race
4:30-5:30 p.m. Crazy Craig show
6 p.m. Bingo in the Bingo Tent
6 p.m. Cornhole tournament
8:15 p.m. The Farm Hands
Friday
9 a.m. Displays and shows open
10 a.m.-noon Let’s Reminisce, bingo tent
11 a.m. Fair board food vendors open
noon-1 p.m. Music in the bingo tent
Noon-8 p.m. Quilt show, Pemberville Elementary
1-3 p.m. Senior bingo in the bingo tent
1-9 pm. Commercial tents open
3 p.m. Rides open
5-9 p.m. Kids Zone opens
4 p.m. The Striped Circus
4:30-5:30 p.m. Crazy Craig show
6 p.m. Bingo in the Bingo Tent
6:30 p.m. 5-Miler
8:30 p.m. Brighton Boys
Saturday
7-11 a.m. Boy Scouts pancake breakfast, Bethlehem Lutheran Church
9 a.m. Displays and shows open
9 a.m.-9 p.m. Commercial tents open
9 a.m.-1 p.m. Vehicle show
11 a.m. Fair board food vendors open
noon Marching Band Extravaganza, parade kicks off
2-8 p.m. Quilt show, Pemberville Elementary
1-3 p.m. Senior bingo in the bingo tent
1-9 pm. Commercial tents open
3 p.m. Rides open
4-8 p.m. Kids Zone opens
4 p.m. The Striped Circus
5:30 p.m. Rubber Duckie Derby
6-11 p.m. Bingo in the Bingo Tent
7 p.m. Hot Flashes
8 p.m. Aftermath
8 p.m Chicken Plop
Look for the Pemberville Free Fair special edition in Wednesday's Sentinel-Tribune newspaper.