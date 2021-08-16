Pemberville Free Fair 2019

File. Kids scurry to pick up candy as Eastwood High School’s marching band makes their way down Front Street Saturday afternoon during the Grand Parade at the Pemberville Free Fair. 

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

Wednesday

5-10:30 p.m. Displays and shows open

5 p.m. Rides open

5:45 p.m. Kiddie Parade judging

6:15 p.m. Opening ceremony

6-9 pm. Commercial tents open

6:30 p.m. Kiddie parade begins

7-8:30 p.m. Quilt show, Pemberville Elementary

7-9 p.m. Kids Zone opens

7:30 p.m. Bingo in the Bingo Tent

9:30 p.m Brent Lowry

Thursday

9 a.m. Displays and shows open

11 a.m. Fair board food vendors open

noon-1 p.m. Music in the bingo tent

Noon-8 p.m. Quilt show, Pemberville Elementary

1 p.m. Swine scramble

1-3 p.m. Senior bingo in the bingo tent

1-9 pm. Commercial tents open

3 p.m. Family discount rides begin

3-9 p.m. Kids Zone opens

4:30-5 p.m. Rubber Duckie Race

4:30-5:30 p.m. Crazy Craig show

6 p.m. Bingo in the Bingo Tent

6 p.m. Cornhole tournament

8:15 p.m. The Farm Hands

Friday

9 a.m. Displays and shows open

10 a.m.-noon Let’s Reminisce, bingo tent

11 a.m. Fair board food vendors open

noon-1 p.m. Music in the bingo tent

Noon-8 p.m. Quilt show, Pemberville Elementary

1-3 p.m. Senior bingo in the bingo tent

1-9 pm. Commercial tents open

3 p.m. Rides open

5-9 p.m. Kids Zone opens

4 p.m. The Striped Circus

4:30-5:30 p.m. Crazy Craig show

6 p.m. Bingo in the Bingo Tent

6:30 p.m. 5-Miler

8:30 p.m. Brighton Boys

Saturday

7-11 a.m. Boy Scouts pancake breakfast, Bethlehem Lutheran Church

9 a.m. Displays and shows open

9 a.m.-9 p.m. Commercial tents open

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Vehicle show

11 a.m. Fair board food vendors open

noon Marching Band Extravaganza, parade kicks off

2-8 p.m. Quilt show, Pemberville Elementary

1-3 p.m. Senior bingo in the bingo tent

1-9 pm. Commercial tents open

3 p.m. Rides open

4-8 p.m. Kids Zone opens

4 p.m. The Striped Circus

5:30 p.m. Rubber Duckie Derby

6-11 p.m. Bingo in the Bingo Tent

7 p.m. Hot Flashes

8 p.m. Aftermath

8 p.m Chicken Plop

Look for the Pemberville Free Fair special edition in Wednesday's Sentinel-Tribune newspaper.

0
0
1
0
0