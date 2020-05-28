Pemberville children's theater programming goes online.

PEMBERVILLE — Normally the Pemberville Children’s Theatre Workshop would have auditions in May for their summer play — a longstanding tradition for the past 13 years — and several hundred kids have taken the stage in the opera house.
This year, since they can’t have an “in-person” workshop, the theater will present two separate opportunities for the kids, ages 7-16 to show off their talents, via online contests.
The first event is the Pemberville Children’s Theatre Film Festival.
Information and applications are now available online at www.pembervilleoperahouse.org along with directions as to how to get children involved. There are several categories, each designed to allow the kids to a variety of things when they create their film. If they don’t want to be an actor in their film, they can shoot a film in the category for filmography! Films will be submitted online and will be available to view via a safe platform. It is hoped that the films can be shown later in the summer at an outdoor venue.
The second event will be the Kids Got Talent Online Show.
Kids may submit a video of them performing their talent. Maybe they hula hoop, or skate, do bike tricks, sing, play the piano, or tell jokes, there is no limit to their choices and options for this event. Applications and rules are found at www.pembervilleoperahouse.org.
The Children’s Theatre Workshop is open to all Northwest Ohio children between the ages of 7-16 and is made possible by the Gale and Marlyn Williamson Performing Arts Fund. Marlyn played and taught piano for decades in the Pemberville area and many people came to know of her love of music. Both Gale and Marlyn enjoyed live performances of all kinds and had a deep love and appreciation for the arts.
The Williamsons supported the restoration of the opera house and enjoyed attending events there. They spent countless hours together at any number of different performances and this fund was established by their family and friends to ensure that music and the arts remain a staple of the community for Pemberville’s children.