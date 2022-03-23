PEMBERVILLE — The village will celebrate a Touch of Spring on April 9.
From 9 a.m.-3 p,m., Beeker’s General Store will be brimming with seasonal decorations, everlasting wreaths/swags, and nostalgic Easter finds.
Start the day off with Breakfast with the Peeps, serving at the Gathering Place from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.. Reservations are not necessary. Children $5.95 per meal, adults $7.95, and children age 3 and under eat free with the purchase of an adult meal.
Visit with the Easter Bunny, hopping down the bunny trail (outside the Henline Building) from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Photo opportunities abound and he has a treat for children courtesy of the Pemberville Independent Merchants Association and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 183.
Located inside the Henline Building will be a Scholastic Book Fair full of good reads and lap-sitting favorites. Janet Rasmusson of Paper Delights will have intricate paper art.
New to town will be Nene’s Sweets Food Truck from Perrysburg.
SoBee Honey will have local raw honey for sale.
CRB’s will be selling beeswax candles and several flavors of infused honey.
Fresh baked goods will be available from Country Grains Bread.
Poppin’ George’s Kettle Corn will be for sale at Beeker’s, along with specialty chocolates.