PEMBERVILLE — An Eastwood High School senior who was three points shy of getting a perfect ACT score has been named the 31st annual Franklin B. Walter All-Scholarship Award winner.
Lucas Pease will receive $1,000 from the Wood County Educational Service Center.
The awards program was established by the Ohio Superintendent’s Educational Service Center Association to promote student achievement and recognize outstanding students. A senior from each county within the state receives the award annually. The winners are expected to have been a positive contributor in their high school and in their community.
Pease said he took the ACT twice and earned a 33 both times.
His goal with the second attempt was to go at least one point higher, because brother Zach also had scored 33.
“Thirty-three is great, I’m not disappointed at all,” he said.
Pease plans to study aerospace engineering at the University of Cincinnati.
“I have always had a passion for mathematics and physical sciences, which is what propelled me towards pursuing this particular major,” he wrote in his award application.
He said he enjoys math and the feeling of satisfaction he gets when solving a hard problem.
Pease said more recently that he originally was looking into mechanical engineering, but discovered aerospace engineering, “and it really fit.”
He said he has always been intrigued with outer space; he’s a huge “Star Wars” fan.
“It’s unrealistic but still a space movie,” he said.
He chose the University of Cincinnati because of its engineering program.
“They have one of the best and the first aerospace engineering programs in this area,” he said. “I like the school and the state-of-the-art engineering facility.”
UC has a co-op program for engineering and he was also offered a lot of scholarships, Pease said.
His goal is to secure a job in the aerospace field.
He said NASA is a big contender as are the private businesses that are growing, like SpaceX.
Pease also has not opted out of joining the Air Force or the newly formed Space Force “if it becomes a thing.”
“Who knows what’s going to happen with the constant exploration of space.”
Pease is a member of the varsity track and cross country teams, is president of the chess club, vice president of National Honor Society, secretary of Tri-M Music Honors Society and both squad and section leader for the marching band.
He has competed on trumpet in numerous Ohio Music Education Association competitions and plays in Eastwood’s pep and jazz bands as well as pit orchestra.
“I enjoy doing all of those, it’s a passion of mine,” Pease said, and he hopes to continue music in college.
Brian Myers, director of band at Eastwood, praised Pease.
Due to scheduling conflicts his eight-grade year, Pease became a five-year high school band member, Myers said.
“It takes a gifted student to survive high school band with only two years of instruction. He has participated in every band ensemble offered, and served in several leadership positions, including Tri-M Music Honor Society secretary.”
He was a National Merit Scholarship semi-finalist.
The senior is the son of Gene and Jennifer Pease, Luckey.