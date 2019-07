Peanut butter is the secret

Adopted from the “Africa News Cookbook” with input from friends in Ghana, West Africa.

Ingredients

2 chickens

½ cup peanut oil

2 red onions, diced

Garlic to taste

Red pepper/cayenne pepper to taste

5 medium tomatoes, diced

12-ounce can tomato paste

1 sweet red pepper, diced

4-5 carrots, sliced

5 potatoes, diced

2 quarts chicken broth

1 jar Crazy Richard’s Chunky Peanut Butter

½ head of cabbage, chopped

Directions

In a large skillet, which could be the same cooking pot, brown the chicken in peanut oil. Set aside.

In the same pot, saute red onions and garlic.

Add tomatoes, sweet red pepper and cayenne/red pepper.

Add chicken, carrots and potatoes.

Mix 1 ½ quarts chicken broth with tomato paste and add to pot.

Stir and cook over medium heat 15 minutes.

Add cabbage. Cook for 5 minutes.

Mix rest of chicken broth, ½ quart, with jar of peanut butter. Add to pot.

Other vegetables may be added or substituted as desired, such as sweet potatoes.

Serve over rice or fufu.

Green’s Fufu recipe

Ingredients

2 ½ cups Bisquick

2 ½ cups instant mashed potatoes

6 cups water

Directions

Traditional fufu is made from a mash of cassava, plantain or yam. Start Green’s recipe for approximating fufu, by boiling the water and mix in ingredients until smooth and very stiff. Form into balls.