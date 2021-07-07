DUNBRIDGE – Principle Business Enterprises is holding a job fair at its headquarters on Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon to immediately fill up to 20 manufacturing and technical positions.
The job fair will include free food, plant tours and the opportunity to explore a variety of roles. Competitively paid positions are open across all shifts and include benefits. No appointment is needed, and qualified candidates will receive same-day job offers.
PBE manufactures its Tranquility, Swimmates, Gelok, Pillow Paws and other life-improving brands from Dunbridge, for distribution across North America.
“Our mission is to uplift, enlighten and enrich the lives of our associates,” said Melissa Greenlee, vice president of manufacturing and engineering. “Our team is built on collaboration, trust, respect and responsibility. We’re not just another manufacturing company. We’re looking for associates who want to come to work with purpose.”
Newly hired PBE associates will receive a benefits package, including:
• Competitive wages, starting at over $15 an hour with growth opportunities up to $30 an hour
• Tuition reimbursement
• Paid breaks and personal paid time that can be used in as little as 15-minute increments
• Up to 6 weeks paid parental leave
• Healthcare with no out-of-pocket cost and free prescription drugs
• Emergency backup care for children and adult dependents
• Wellness equipment and membership reimbursement
• Free access to a certified health coach
• Outdoor walking/running trail on property
• On-site café featuring low-cost, chef-prepared meals
“I joined PBE because the people who work here had mentioned how well the company treats associates,” said Sam Cardenas, assistant operator on the third shift. “Many benefits offered far exceeded my expectations.”
For more information, visit https://principlebusinessenterprises.com/job-fair/