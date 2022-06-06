The sixth grade class of Montessori School of Bowling Green gave the Wood County Humane Society a $200 donation last week. They also spent some time hanging out with some of the shelter animals. They had a field trip to the Henry Ford Museum for which they needed to fund raise. They exceeded their goal, and together decided to donate what was left over back into their community.
