Kids can practice their reading with the help of Benny the therapy dog and his owner, Carol Treece, at the Wood County District Public Library.
Paws for Reading will be every Tuesday from 4-5 p.m. starting next week through May 31.
Families can schedule a 15-minute appointment slot to meet Benny and to read to him at the Bowling Green Library in Meeting Room A&B. Benny is a registered therapy dog and often visits other organizations around Wood County. This is a great opportunity for kids to learn about therapy dogs and to inspire a love of reading at a young age.
Registration is required. One family is allotted per 15-minute appointment. To register, call 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org, or register online at wcdpl.org.