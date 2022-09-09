The Wood County District Public Library is continuing its Paws for Reading program every Tuesday from 4-5 p.m. through December.
Kids can practice reading with the help of Benny the therapy dog and his owner, Carol Treece. Families can schedule a 15-minute appointment slot to meet Benny and to read to him. Benny is a registered therapy dog and often visits organizations like the Wood County Hospital. This is an opportunity for kids to learn about therapy dogs and to inspire a love of reading at a young age.