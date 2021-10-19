PERRYSBURG — Dogs, cats, rabbits, and all other small, large, furry and non-furry pets will be at the Blessing of the Animals at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church on Oct. 23.
It will take place on the front lawn, in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and the environment. There will be a procession of pets – small, large, furry and non-furry are welcome along with their human caretakers to ask for God’s blessing.
“They can bring a stuffed animal if they want, or they can bring a picture. You don’t have to have a live animal to have a blessing,” organizer Ruth Hancock said. “There will probably be people who come to the event just to see the other animals.”
Moose, a very popular and locally known 200-pound Great Dane, will be brought by his owner Cheryl Kubista, of Talk Dog Toledo. Moose is a service dog that has been trained to work with people who have PTSD.
Kubista will be available to talk with about the specialty training she provides for people with a variety of medical conditions to proactively task with their owners.
The Talk Dog Toledo dogs are trained to work with groups, individuals in public situations.
“Someone like Ruth, who doesn’t currently have a pet, but loves dogs, can come too. It’s definitely a community event,” said co-organizer Bonnie Ferguson.
There will also be vendor activities the whole family can enjoy, many with their own pets.
Bandanas will be given out and there will be a photo booth for animals to get a picture with their favorite humans. There will be booths for pet adoption and one from the Toledo Zoo. There will be demonstrations by the Perrysburg police K-9 officer, gift baskets from Pet Smart, pet vendors and a food truck.
“Mocha will also be there as a therapy dog, and representing the Alliance of Therapy Dogs. Cheryl’s class will be taking their final class that day. She will be here, with their handlers, and they will be taking their test. Part of what they need to do is learn to walk through a crowd and be calm, have people pet them,” Hancock said. “Mocha started at five months and has gone through all the therapy classes with Cheryl.”
There will be three ministers simultaneously doing the pet blessing service, which begins at 11:30 a.m.
“This isn’t about religion. It’s about the relationship between a person and their pet. Which for them, many times, is their loved one. Especially during the COVID pandemic, people were isolated,” Ferguson said. “Their dogs or cats may have been their only companionship. People ask why we are blessing the animals, well, gosh, they were there for us through all of this and now it’s our turn.”
Schedule of Events
Talk Dog Toledo Presentation 11 a.m.
Pet Blessing Service 11:30 a.m. - noon
Pet Presentations by Local Vendors and Front Lawn turned Pet Park and Vendor Booths noon
Food Truck, Connecting with Others 12:15 – 1 p.m.
There was a Blessing of the Animals at St. Timothy’s last year, but due to the pandemic it was only a drive-thru event.
Organizers are asking that animals be kept on leashes or in a cage. Those who can’t bring their animals are welcome to bring a picture of the animal to be blessed.
The event will be entirely outside to allow for social distancing, but masks are also required.
Contact St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 871 E. Boundary St., or call 419-874-5704 for more information or visit www.saint-timothy.net.