PERRYSBURG — On Sept. 9 at 8:40 a.m., students and staff in the Criminal Justice and Firefighter programs at Penta Career Center conducted a Patriot Day Ceremony.
The ceremony included the national anthem, student remarks, a student read poem, an honor guard flag tribute and playing of taps. In addition, the VFW Walbridge Post 9963 conducted a 21-gun salute and the Maumee and Pemberville fire departments displayed the American flag between their ladder trucks.
The guest speaker was Colby Carroll, chief of police for Haskins and staff sergeant with the Ohio Army National Guard.
The Black Swamp Bagpipes and Drums performed and pilots from the National Experimental Aviation Association Chapter 582, Air America Aviation Services and Aerial Ads, did a flyover during the ceremony.
This is Penta’s 15th year of organizing a Patriot Day Ceremony for students and staff and the 21th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
Featured student participants included Kyle O’Connell (Perrysburg) from the Firefighter program, who served as the emcee and student speaker, and Emily Holtz (Perrysburg) from the Criminal Justice program, who read a poem by James Madara called “9-11-01.”
Also, Hannah Musgrave (Perrysburg) from the Firefighter program and Jordan Naugle (Bowling Green) from the Construction Remodeling program performed “Taps” with their trumpets.
The Penta Public Safety Honor Guard participants include Ashley Jones (Northwood), Mason McGlothlin (Springfield), Lauryn Baber (Maumee), and Brandon Ankney (Bowling Green), all from the Criminal Justice program; and Dakota Martin (Springfield), Maggie Tolliver (Genoa), Cole Ziegler (Elmwood), and Madelynne Byrd (Anthony Wayne), all from the Firefighter program. The Honor Guard was led by Blake Browning (Swanton) from the Criminal Justice program.
All students participating in the ceremony are members of SkillsUSA, a student leadership organization.