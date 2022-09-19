PERRYSBURG — On Sept. 9 at 8:40 a.m., students and staff in the Criminal Justice and Firefighter programs at Penta Career Center conducted a Patriot Day Ceremony.

The ceremony included the national anthem, student remarks, a student read poem, an honor guard flag tribute and playing of taps. In addition, the VFW Walbridge Post 9963 conducted a 21-gun salute and the Maumee and Pemberville fire departments displayed the American flag between their ladder trucks.

