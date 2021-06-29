It is summertime, and diagnostics is never easy, and rather downright challenging at times. On a walk last week, I came upon some red oaks (Quercus rubra) with light green to greenish yellow irregularly shaped bulging “blisters” rising from the upper leaf surface. The leaves were also twisted and curled.
When diagnosing plant problems, you need to properly identify the plant species and you also need to know what may be causing the issue. Could it be a fungus, an insect, bacterial viral, environmental or something else?
To help further with diagnostics, I often look at the other plant material and site conditions that the plant are growing in. In this case, the oaks were growing in an area with Eastern Redbuds (Cercis canadensis) and Dogwoods (Cornus florida). The redbuds and dogwoods seemed happy with no disfigured leaves, so this tended to rule out the environmental issue.
With this in mind, I need to look further into the issues that Quercus rubras have as well as other oaks (Quercus). The Quercus genus is susceptible to oak leaf blister and oak leaf blister mites. Both produce look-a-like symptoms early in the growing season with the characteristics I was looking at. Oak leaf blister is a fungal issue while oak leaf blister mite is an eriophyid mite belonging in the arachnid or spider family. The arachnid family is not classified as an insect; thus, this rules out insect bacterial and viral leaving something else.
The obvious leaf blisters produced by the mites and the fungus can certainly reduce the aesthetic appeal of heavily affected oaks. However, neither the mites nor the fungus will typically harm the overall health of the trees, so control measures are generally not required. An accurate diagnosis requires flipping the leaves over to look at the lower leaf surface.
Oak leaf blister is caused by the fungus, (Taphrina caerulescens). Infections have been recorded on over 50 different species of oak belonging to both the white oak and red oak groups. Symptoms appear as irregularly shaped bulging spots that appear randomly on leaves or are clustered together to cause leaf distortion. The blisters are light green to yellowish green in early summer but will eventually turn light brown to brownish black.
The fungus overwinters as spores lodged beneath bud scales. Leaf infections occur during moist periods in the spring as new leaves expand. Looking back to May when the new leaves were expanding, we experienced many days with moist periods. So, the diagnostic challenge was solved. The cause of the leaf disfiguration on the Quercus rubra was caused from the oak leaf blister.
Feeling confident, I continued my walk and came across a Burr Oak (Quercus macrocarpa). Low and behold, this oak showed the classic early-season symptoms of oak leaf blister. Upper leaf surfaces had light green blister-like spots that were very evident against the dark green background color. Flipping the leaves over, revealed it was not oak leaf blister. It was the handiwork of a mite, (Aceria triplacis) (family Eriophyidae). Instead of the depressions on the undersides of the leaves being empty as with oak leaf blister, they were filled with a hair-like growth.
This is when you cannot diagnose a tree based on an earlier observation.
The eriophyid mite behind the symptoms does not have a common name approved by the Entomological Society of America. However, given the number of times this mite has fooled me into believing I had found oak leaf blister, it is called the oak leaf blister mite.
Oak leaf blister mite may be found on several members of the white oak group, but I have most often found the mite on burr oak and white oak (Q. alba). They live and feed within the hair-filled pockets.
With plant diagnostics, do not be fooled, by making a quick diagnosis. Diagnostics include correctly identifying the plant, knowing the common problems of the plant, and carefully making full observations of your surroundings including the plant.