“Patience is a virtue — possess it if you can —
Found seldom in a woman, and never in a man.”
My mother used to quote this saying whenever her nine children evinced a lack of patience with each other (which was often.) She always hastened to note that the adage did not apply to our father, who was the very soul of patience. (And, indeed, I want to acknowledge the sexism of the maxim. Both males and females can be patient or impatient; it has little to do with gender.)
But the core of the saying holds true: Patience is hard to come by in our world. Why is it so difficult to have patience with each other, or with the rhythm of life?
Maybe it’s partly because we are Americans and want things to happen now. Our nation was built by individuals who set goals and worked hard to attain them. “Don’t just stand there; do something.” captures the attitude of our forebears. And still today we don’t want to wait for conditions to improve. Even though making change is uncomfortable, we regard waiting for it as worse. Climate change, racism, economic inequalities; we sometimes wonder why we can’t make things better faster. Yet perhaps the only thing worse than our impatience for improvement would be complacently accepting the way things are.
So maybe some forms of impatience are good. But while impatience with ourselves can motivate us, impatience with others doesn’t achieve much (other than frustration). It’s very hard to accept that our fellow creatures must accomplish goals at their own rate. A task that takes us eight hours may require a week’s work from someone else. Home improvements are a good example.
A contractor seems to be taking forever to complete the project you hired him for. As the two-week finish time turns into two months, you wonder what’s holding things up. But there’s more to the project than you realize, and when he explains all the preparation that must come before building and painting — all the deconstruction that must precede construction — you better understand the delays. There are always unforeseen circumstances like bad weather and interruptions to deal with, too. Sometimes cutting each other slack is the way to maintain our patience.
As you can probably tell by my previous columns, waiting has never been my strong suit. I don’t like feeling out of control, or that the ball is in the other person’s court. But wait I must, more often that not. How to deal with the frustration? Setting my own smaller goals while I wait for the larger goal to come to fruition is one tactic. I may not be able to make another person work faster, but I can set up my own projects and finish them in my own time. That way I have a sense of accomplishment, and a feeling of control. The ball is back in my court.
But maybe we need to accept the fact that we’re not always in control. We can’t make things happen as often as we want to. We can’t make spring come faster, no matter how weary of winter we are. Parents sometimes can’t make a baby stop crying, or hurry an anxious adolescent through a difficult phase. Sadly, we can’t even really make another person happy. We can only support them while we wait for them to find their own answers.
Life gives us so many chances to learn patience. We don’t have to delay acquiring that skill, and we don’t have to wait a single moment to show others the tolerance we want them to extend to us. Patience is a virtue we can all aspire to. Our mental health may well depend on it.