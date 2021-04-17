WESTON — The key to getting a vegetable garden going in Northwest Ohio is patience.
“It’s best to be patient. Don’t rush the season. That’s my best advice, from experience. Don’t get too anxious and be patient. You will have a better garden and better yield out of the garden if you wait a little late to plant, than if you plant too early,” Don Schooner, owner of Schooner Farms, said.
The warning is because of the weather. Northwest Ohio can have unpredictable weather patterns. April had a few weeks with temperatures reaching into the low 80s, but Schooner cautions against trying to get the planting done early.
“You can plant most vegetables before you can plant flowers. We’re supposed to be getting a pretty good cold snap next week,” he said. “There’s that late-April cold snap we get sometimes and can create issues if you get too rambunctious and plant too early, especially with the warm season crops, like melons and squashes, and things like peppers and tomatoes.”
He said that peas and potatoes can go in as early as late March. Then spinach, or transplants of cabbage and broccoli can be planted in April.
Right on cue, a heavy sleet started as Joanne McKenzie, owner of McKenzie’s Flowers and Greenhouse, gave some advice for those who may have plantings already in.
“Sleet, like this, you can’t anticipate. It is too early to plant,” McKenzie said. “We could have a frost. You want to get in the ground and work, but with a good frost and you will have to start all over. If it’s going to frost, you need to cover, or protect it. Even with a plastic milk jug, just cut the top off, you can put it on top of the plant. But make sure to remove it, because the sun could bake it by the next morning. Even a light sheet, if you have a lot of area.”
She recommends cabbage, lettuce and broccoli as plants that will survive a light frost.
Both Schooner and McKenzie recommend planting the second week of May, or around Mother’s Day.
McKenzie said the same about planting herbs.
Schooner recommends seeds, like radishes, peas, carrots and summer lettuce be planted in late May, after the ground temperature has increased.
He suggests working on soil while waiting for the temperatures to rise.
“If you have good soil, you will have excellent plants,” Schooner said. “Anyone planting a garden should explore hugelkultur. There’s no babysitting. It’s a long-term time saver.”
Schooner is a proponent of the German hugelkultur practice of hill, or mound, gardens.
The time spent preparing the soil early in the season cuts down on fertilizing and watering the plants, or as Schooner calls it, babysitting.
In addition to selling plants, Schooner Farms just potted hundreds of lavender plants.
The farm also has a wide array of classes in gardening. Head gardener Emily Matthews teaches regular classes in permaculture, holistic design concepts of organic planting and farming, including hugelkultur, that do not require pesticides or chemical fertilizers.
Mackenzie’s has herbs, seeds and flats of vegetables, as well as flowers.
“We have tomatoes, peppers, all different varieties, cabbage, lettuce. We have hanging baskets and flowering pots for Mother’s Day too,” McKenzie said.
McKenzie’s Flowers and Greenhouse has two locations, in Weston at 13537 Center St. and in Bowling Green at 165 S. Main St. The business can be reached by calling 419)669-2403. The four greenhouses are in Weston, but flats can also be picked up in Bowling Green, if ordered a day in advance.
Schooner Farms specializes in perennials and is located at 14890 Otsego Pike in Weston and can be reached at 419-261-0908. They kick off an herb and perennial plant sale on May 1-2 as part of the Bowling Green 2021 Spring Open Air Art Tour.