The Bowling Green Exchange Club and Bowling Green High School are proud to announce that Prachi Patel is the February 2022 Student of the Month.
Patel is a senior at Bowling Green High School and will graduate on May 29. She is the daughter of Sanjay and Rinkuben Patel.
At BGHS, Patel is a part of the National Honors Society and Spanish Honors Society, and is an AP Scholar. Patel is a part of the varsity tennis team and the debate club. Additionally, Patel has achieved high grades in many AP and honors courses during her time at BGHS. Patel currently has a 4.29 gpa and is ranked eighth in her graduating class.
Outside of school, Patel volunteers as a scorekeeper for boys and girls youth basketball games in the community. After high school, Patel plans to major in biology with a pre-med focus at the Ohio State University.