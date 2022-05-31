Bowling Green High School student Nate Harris will graduate soon, and he has a plan.
Harris will join the John Deere tech program at Owens Community College after graduating. He later sees himself starting a farm, and possibly a family in 10 years.
Harris explained how he first discovered his passion.
“Growing up, I was around a lot of small engines and stuff, and, and then I got into farming … and I was like, ‘well, what do I want to do?’ I want to stay with agriculture, but I also like working with engines. So, one day, I’m on the farm, we’re working on a tractor. I call the dealership and they said they should walk me through how to fix it. I’m like, well, I could do this for a living,” he said.
Son of Bruce and Kristina Harris, Harris was a part of FFA and also did community service on the side like fixing engines and maintenance work. Harris said he got his mechanical skills from his father.
He explained how those who’ve made a positive impact on his life have helped him on this journey.
“They help me relax and think more instead of worrying about things,” he said. “(It’s) mainly (their) positivity. … They helped me plan more than anything.”
Harris gave advice to incoming high school freshman and those who’ll remain in high school after he leaves, and shared what he believes is the key to finding the right job.
“They’re gonna start being old enough to get a job. So many people are like, ‘well, I don’t know what I want to do, I could do this or that.’ Well, if you want to do this, or that, go out and try it. And you’ll know.
“When I go down to the farm, I get this feeling. And I want to be there, it don’t even feel like a job. I want them to find something that doesn’t feel like a job, their passion, or whatever you want to call it,” he said.
“If you don’t like your job, you’re not going to go above and beyond to either make that customer happy or make that product the best or whatever you’re getting into. If you don’t want to be there, then you’re not going to be successful, or you’re not going to get what needs to go out the door,” he said.