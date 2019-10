Party with a cheese ball

Makes five cheese balls

40 ounces cream cheese

1 ⅔ cups dried beef

3 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

2 ½ teaspoons onion salt

Extra dried beef for coating

Directions

Unwrap the 8-ounce packages of cream cheese and let them come up to temperature, so they can be soft enough to mix.

Use a food processor to grind the beef.

Mixing will be done by hand and Jordan recommends starting the mixing with each 8-ounce cheese block separately, because it’s easier to get the uniform distribution of ingredients that way. Form into five cheese balls, after thoroughly mixing.

Extra dried beef is sprinkled on top to taste.

Refrigerate promptly.