The Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Foundation will hold its annual fundraiser on Sept. 23. The Party for the Parks, formerly the Wine and Cheese Social and Auction, will be held from 5-8 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building in City Park.
The foundation exists to support the programs and activities of the parks and recreation department. This year the proceeds from the event will, in part, benefit the creation of outdoor pickleball courts.
There will be catering by SamBs, craft beers from four Bowling Green microbreweries, and wines from Norm Heineman. There will be a raffle for a Becky McOmber handcrafted purse and a Solo Stove firepit, and a silent auction featuring “The Best of BG” items.
There will be a presentation of the annual Spirit of the Foundation Award given to a person or entity who goes above and beyond to support the BG Parks and Recreation Department.
Tickets are $75 per person before Sept. 9 and $85 after. For ticket information, call the parks and recreation business office at 419-354-6297 or email [email protected]. To purchase tickets online, go to the foundation’s PayPal site https://bit.ly/BGPRFDonate and indicate the number of PFTP tickets needed and attendees’ names.