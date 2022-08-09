The Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Foundation will hold its annual fundraiser on Sept. 23. The Party for the Parks, formerly the Wine and Cheese Social and Auction, will be held from 5-8 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building in City Park.

The foundation exists to support the programs and activities of the parks and recreation department. This year the proceeds from the event will, in part, benefit the creation of outdoor pickleball courts.

