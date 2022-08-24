Bowling Green High School seniors are being allowed to paint their parking spots.
This is the first year students have been allowed to do this, said Principal Dan Black.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Bowling Green High School seniors are being allowed to paint their parking spots.
This is the first year students have been allowed to do this, said Principal Dan Black.
This was an initiative that was brought to him by StuCrew, he said.
It is an optional event with a small fee to participate; however, any senior who does it will be entered into a raffle to win a “senior experience” prize package that includes full athletic pass, musical tickets, homecoming and prom tickets and yearbook.
To participate, students had to submit a sketch or sample of what their space would look like for approval, Black said.
It was first come, first serve to pick a spot.
“So far, we have received lots of positive feedback,” Black said. “A student told me that it has been great senior bonding as many were painting at the same time. I also had a parent tell me she had a great time working on the spot with their senior daughter.”