STONY RIDGE — Will Kelly had a ball with his Eagle Scout project.
The Luckey Troop 332 member built a Gaga Ball Pit in Stony Ridge Park.
His Eagle Court of Honor Ceremony was held March 20 at 3 p.m. He earned his Eagle Rank Oct. 20.
The Troop Scoutmasters are Greg Cornell and Michael Pustay. His home school is Eastwood High school and he is a senior at Penta Career Center in electrical construction.
Kelly began scouting in first grade and earned the Arrow of Light in scouting crossing over from Cub Scout to Boy Scout. He is a member of the Order of the Arrow in Scouting and in 2013 earned the Medal of Merit for putting out a fire in the family’s kitchen. He was 10 years old.
He also went to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico in August for a two-week hiking trek.
He is considering joining the Air Force and other branches of the armed forces. He works for Specks tire in Bowling Green. Kelly is also active in Eastwood track and Sandusky County 4-H and Target Masters. His parents are Michael and Kim Kelly.