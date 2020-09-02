Register for the following Wood County Park District programs at www.wcparks.org or by calling 419-353-1897.
Nature Quest III: Sawyer Quarry Adventure Edition runs through Sept. 30 at Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg. This expedition will take you all around Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve in an attempt to locate virtual points in the app “UsynligO.” There are two ways to enjoy this adventure: one is by using the “UsynligO” app to find the course “Nature Quest: Sawyer Adventure.” The app will then lead you to the points, and at the end a clue will be revealed to find your prize. The other way is to solve the puzzle associated with each point. At the end, there are instructions on where to submit your puzzle answers to be entered into a raffle to win a set of Wood County Park District handmade, decorative cup coasters. This adventure will take you along a primitive trail that contains trip hazards and hills. Participate at your own risk. Questions can be sent to: nsarver@wcparks.org
Scenic River Canoeing is set for Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at the Orleans Park Boat Launch, East Harrison Avenue, Perrysburg. Enjoy a scenic paddle on the Maumee River around the Audubon Islands State Nature Preserve with naturalists and ODNR stream scientists, who will point out interesting river features. Experience how experts evaluate the health of the river by investigating the critters that call it home. You must register with a trusted adult or family member as your other paddler, do not register without knowing who else will be in your canoe with you. Masks must be worn for on-land sessions, but may be removed once on the water. Previous canoeing experience highly recommended. The program fee is $10, or $7 for Friends of the Parks members. Led by Craig Spicer.
Crochet for Kids will be held Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road. Crochet is not just for Grandmas! It’s not just for girls either. Participants will be taught the basics of crochet and learn how to make a scarf. Through this program, kids can improve their hand-eye coordination, gain a sense of accomplishment through their craft, connect to their past, and develop a new hobby. Crochet hook and yarn will be included. Recommended age: 8 and up. This is a free program led by Alyssa Garland.
Backpacking 101 is planned for Tuesday from 7-8:30 p.m. at Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg. Want to learn the basics of backpacking, or just learn about some of the new techniques and equipment that is on the market? Join us for a four-part program to teach everything from how to select the right backpack to how to sleep comfortably in the woods. This program does not require any personal equipment, but feel free to bring it with you if you are interested. This is a free program led by Thomas Worsham.
Hiking for Health will be held Sept. 11 from 10-11:30 a.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg. Join a naturalist for exercise and the wonder of watching seasonal changes. The hikes will offer a true mind-body connection. Sign up for one week or all four. This is a free program led by Jim Witter.
Island Tour Kayaking will be held Sept. 12 from 9 a.m.-noon at Weirs Rapids, 21095 Range Line Road. Paddle through the largest island chain in the mighty Maumee with a naturalist as you check out ecological features, learn about the history of the islands, and search for wildlife like bald eagles, painted turtles and beaver. A kayaking safety and skills session will precede the trip. Previous kayaking experience is highly recommended. Paddling trip is roughly 5 river miles. Masks must be worn for on-land sessions, but may be removed once on the water. Kayaking programs made possible by ODNR Division of Watercraft. The program fee is $15, or $10 for Friends of the Parks members. Led by Craig Spicer.
PChicken Harvesting is set for Sept. 12 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm. For those raising chickens for the first time this year, or just curious, learn how to pluck, clean, and butcher humanely killed chickens and put cruelty-free meat on the table. Lunch will be provided, not from the day’s work. This is a free program led by Joy Schall and Corinne Gordon.
Join in a Catfish Tournament on Sept. 12 from 7-9:30 pm. at Buttonwood/Betty C. Black Recreation Area, 27174 Hull Prairie Road, Perrysburg. One of the best fighting sportfish in the Maumee River gets active right at dusk. Modest prizes will be awarded in adult and youth classes for most fish and largest fish. This is a bring your own equipment and bait of choice event, a limited number of rods and bait will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. Recommended: bug spray and/or repellent technology/clothing, flashlights or headlamps, and something to sit on. Kids must be 5 years or older. Ohio fishing license regulations and requirements will be observed. The program will be canceled in the event of high water. This is a free program led by Bill Hoefflin.