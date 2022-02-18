The Wood County Park District was awarded second place from Ohio Parks and Recreation Association for an outstanding program considered from hundreds of nominations across Ohio.
The awarded program, the Masked Hero Geochase, was an engaging self-guided program. The theme was “superheroes protecting nature.” The open activity encouraged participants to visit parks and accomplish the geochase to become a masked hero. It combined geocaching and a logic puzzle treasuer hunt.
Videos of nature “villains” polluting or destroying nature added a dynamic aspect to the program. Once at the park, the geochase participants solved puzzles, scanned codes leading to videos and utilized geospatial coordinates to find specific clue locations.