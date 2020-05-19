FILE - In this Sunday, March 22, 2020 file photo, the Rev. William A. Mentz, pastor of the Scranton, Pa.-based St. Francis and Clare Progressive Catholic Church, wears a mask and gloves while distributing prepackaged communion to the faithful attending Mass while sitting in their cars in the parking lot of a shopping center in Moosic, Pa. The Progressive Catholic Church is a small denomination operating independently of the Roman Catholic Church. Other Catholic churches in the Scranton area suspended the celebration of mass to help control the spread of COVID-19.