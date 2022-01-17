TONTOGANY — A teacher at Otsego Elementary took the pre-holiday delay in shipping and turned it into a party.
According to first grade teacher Elizabeth Meadows, Scholastic Book Club has had very long shipping delays all school year and it has been very frustrating for teachers, parents and students. She orders books from Scholastic every year as holiday gifts for the children in her class.
This year when Meadows ordered, she knew there was a possibility the books wouldn’t arrive on time, but she crossed her fingers and hoped for the best. But, as winter break got closer, Meadows knew they weren’t going to make it.
Fellow first grade teacher Sue Hannewald suggested having a special day in January to celebrate when the books did arrive.
When she said that, Meadows was reminded of the Icelandic Christmas Eve tradition of “Jolabokaflod” which means, “Christmas Book Flood.”
Every school year in December, the first grade classes do a social studies unit where they learn about how the holidays are celebrated by other countries around the world. This was the first year that Meadows taught her students about Iceland’s tradition of giving each other books on Christmas Eve. Then Icelanders spend the day in bed, reading books and eating chocolate.
When Meadows told her students that the books she ordered for them would not be coming until after winter break, she also explained that when they did arrive, the class would have its own Icelandic Book Flood party.
The party was held Jan. 7 and students were told they could wear pajamas to school and that they would spend the afternoon reading the books their teacher gave them. Meadows also gave them some chocolate to take home and eat.
“My students loved it and I did as well,” Meadows said. “I’m so glad that a disappointing situation turned into a fun learning opportunity.”
She said this will become a new tradition in her classroom.