Foodies rejoice: join the Wood County District Public Library’s Page to Table Cookbook Club and checkout a cookbook, prepare a dish to share, and come to discuss what worked and what didn’t.
Page to Table meets Mondays from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Carter House.
Plates, utensils and cups are provided. Bring a dish to share. Registration is required. Register by calling 419-352-5050, email [email protected], or register online at wcdpl.org/events.
Sept. 26 - “Trejo’s Tacos” by Danny Trejo
Oct. 24 - “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines